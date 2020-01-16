Geek Daily Deals January 16, 2019: 4-Pack of LED Head Lamps for Outdoor Adventures Just $7 Today!

Perfect for dark adventures anywhere (or, you know, projects), get a 4-pack of LED head lamps for just $7 today!
4 Pack LED Headlamp 5W Super Bright Single Mode Flashlight Headlight Waterproof Durable Lightweight for Running Camping
- SUPER BRIGHT LED Light :XML T6 LED-Energy efficient for Longer Battery Life, Requires 3 AAA Batteries (NOT INCLUDED).NOTICE: Plastic Headlamp Display Stand Is Not Included.
- Single MODE:Half press headlamp button to switch over light
- WATERPROOF & ADUSTABLE STRAP – Water resistant outer case for more applications.Headlamp can stretch adjust according to the size of your head. Conveniently put on or take off. The head it can adjust the illumination angle of 45 degrees.
- LIGHTWEIGHT HAND-FREE HEADLAMP:Weigh only 44g,L-2.5”,W-1.5”.Very neat lightwieght headlight.Comfortable to fit on your head,ease fatigue for longtime use.
- MULTIPLE USAGE – Hand-free headlamp is suitable for camping, hiking, running, jogging, fishing, hunting, cycling, reading, exploration.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.