Review – Green Lantern: Blackstars #2: A Darker World

Green Lantern: Blackstars #2 – Grant Morrison, Writer; Xermanico, Artist; Steve Oliff, Colorist

Ratings:

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: After last issue set up the rules of this strange alternate universe, where Hal Jordan works for the Blackstars and the mysterious Controller Mu rules the universe with an iron fist, Green Lantern: Blackstars #2 broadens the picture. It hasn’t just been the Green Lantern Corps that have been erased, but the entire world’s been altered.

Most of the universe is under the control of the Blackstars and Earth is one of the few holdouts. Things have gotten much worse on Earth, with Batman caught in a never-ending series of events and Superman’s own son wanting to join the Blackstars. This is where Morrison is clearly having the most fun of the run – he’s sending up his own DC history alongside the current status quo, and making a bizarre meta version of the DCU where everything is taken to its extreme. Despite this, the tension between Hal and Superman is real and the creeping wrongness of the universe adds a nice horror tinge to the whole affair.

Equally compelling are the events in space, as Hal and his betrothed Beelzebeth get closer to their wedding – and whatever Controller Mu has planned for them. It’s amazing just how much Xermanico’s art has transformed for this miniseries courtesy of Steve Oliff’s coloring, especially in the flashback scenes to Hal’s Vampire betrothed’s past.

The whole concept of space vampires is one that could easily be campy, but in Morrison’s hands it’s terrifying and some of the scenes in this issue are genuinely epic. As Controller Mu’s next evolution is revealed and a civil war with Earth starts brewing, it’s clear that this alternate reality is coming to a head. It’s hard to believe that the next issue is the finale, because it feels like there’s so much more to explore here. One thing is clear – as a bridge arc before the next season, this is succeeding massively and proving just how big Morrison’s vision for the Green Lantern Corps truly is.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

Disclaimer: GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!