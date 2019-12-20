Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for Week 51 of 2019

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 20, 2019.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

  • Greg Howley Dungeons and Dragons and Smash Up.
  • Will James played Kingdomino, which is this week’s featured image.
  • Michael Pistiolas played Champions of Midgard and Cartographers. 
  • Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Periodic
  • Jonathan Liu played Founders of Gloomhaven, Skulk Hollow, ShipShape, Sorcerer City, and Unsettled.
