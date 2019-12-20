Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 20, 2019.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:

Ryan Hiller wrote up Starfinder on Alexa.

Robin Brooks reviewed Periodic.

Jonathan Liu reviewed Chicken Time Warp and took a look at Unsettled.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Greg Howley Dungeons and Dragons and Smash Up.

Will James played Kingdomino, which is this week’s featured image.

Michael Pistiolas played Champions of Midgard and Cartographers.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Periodic

Jonathan Liu played Founders of Gloomhaven, Skulk Hollow, ShipShape, Sorcerer City, and Unsettled.

