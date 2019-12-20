Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 20, 2019.
Gaming News
- AEG posted a very interesting take on convention-going. Well worth the read.
- CMON has released a special holiday-themed scenario for Foodies.
- Also from CMON is more news on the Night of the Living Dead: A Zombicide Game, this time with a preview of some of the mini sculpts.
- Fantasy Flight has announced details of the new scenario packs for X-Wing Miniatures.
- River Horse is returning to Jim Henson’s epic fantasy world with Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: The Card Game.
- The Op continues to expand the Codenames universe with an edition dedicated to everyone’s favorite yellow family. Codename: The Simpsons Family Edition is in stores now.
- Front Porch Games has released a set of Guiness Pub Games just in time for the holidays.
- Asmodee USA has inked a deal to distribute Funforge in the states, including such popular titles as Tokaido.
- Blade Runner 2049 is getting a board game from WizKids. Pre-orders will be available in January, with the game due in April.
- Gloomhaven is getting an expansion, Frosthaven, which is being touted as “Gloomhaven 2.0.”
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:
- Ryan Hiller wrote up Starfinder on Alexa.
- Robin Brooks reviewed Periodic.
- Jonathan Liu reviewed Chicken Time Warp and took a look at Unsettled.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Greg Howley Dungeons and Dragons and Smash Up.
- Will James played Kingdomino, which is this week’s featured image.
- Michael Pistiolas played Champions of Midgard and Cartographers.
- Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave and Periodic
- Jonathan Liu played Founders of Gloomhaven, Skulk Hollow, ShipShape, Sorcerer City, and Unsettled.
Advertisements