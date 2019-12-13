Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 13, 2019.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:

Elizabeth MacAndrew reviewed Unicorn Dice.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played Massive Darkness and Ingenious.

Jonathan Liu played Adventure Games: The Dungeon, Clank! Legacy, Pictionary Air, Wavelength, and Wooly Whammoth.

I played Slip Strike.

