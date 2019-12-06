Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 6, 2019.
Gaming News
- In case you missed it, we announced the winner of the GeekDad Game of the Year this week.
- The Op has released Talisman: Kingdom Hearts Edition this week. I first had a look at the prototype back at Gen Con (and said prototype is this week’s featured image), and while I’m not a big Kingdom Hearts fan (ok, I’ll admit I had never heard of it), the level of detail in the minis even back at the prototype stage was impressive, so I’m sure fans of the game will love this board game version.
- Awhile back, I reported here that CMON was creating a version of Zombiecide themed to George Romero’s classic Night of the Living Dead. While there is still no release date, the company has published an introduction with more details about the game.
- Another update: Aconyte Books, the imprint created by Asmodee to publish novels in the worlds of their games, has released a list of their first round of titles, including books based on Pandemic, Legend of the Five Rings, Keyforge, Descent, and Arkham Horror.
- WizKids has announced a spring 2020 release for Ettin, a team-based card drafting game.
- Growing up in the ’70s and ’80s, making the Guinness Book of World Records seemed like a big deal. While the hype about Guinness records has definitely calmed over the years, it’s still a thing people aspire to, and this week it crossed over into our hobby with the announcement that the Collector’s Edition of the ’80s classic World in Flames has been certified as “the world’s largest board game commercially available.” The game has boards that with an area of 23279.3 cm² (that’s a bit over 25 square feet). According to Guinness, the game also includes “4,800 individual half-inch counters, two 96 page rule and campaign books, and 5 game charts.” The game is available both in a “classic edition” that sells on Amazon for $149.95 or a “deluxe edition” that is $100 more. Neither is eligible for free shipping from Prime, but once you’ve committed to that price tag another $20 for shipping probably isn’t a deterrent.
- If you’re a fan of playing Ticket to Ride on your mobile device, you may be interested to know that Days of Wonder is currently seeking beta testers to try out new features of the app before the rest of us. You can read about the program and follow a link to sign up on the Days of Wonder blog.
- In similar news, Rio Grande is taking applications to beta test the upcoming digital version of Roll for the Galaxy.
- Iello this week released Heroes of Stalingrad, a stand-alone wargame from Devil Pig Games based on their Heroes System: Tactical Scale mechanic.
- Lots of times, we see fake products offered on sites on April Fool’s Day that we wish were real. I for one would have happily purchased a Playmobil Apple Store. But this year, Fantasy Flight has decided to take their April Fool’s joke and make it real, and so you can now preorder Barkham Horror: The Meddling of Meowlathotep, a stand-alone adventure for the Arkham Horror card game.
- Magic the Gathering, the game I spent entirely too much money on in college, is being inducted into the Toy Hall of Fame, along with Matchbox cars and coloring books.
GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews
Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:
- Jonathan Liu reviewed 3 Secrets and Paranormal Detectives.
- Robin Brooks reviewed Beastgrave.
What We’re Playing
Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:
- Jonathan Liu played Just One, Pact, Seikatsu: A Pet’s Life, Pajaggle, Skulk Hollow, and Vast: The Mysterious Manor.
- Michael Pistiolas played Massive Darkness, Friday, and Mastermind.
- Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Marvel Fluxx, Drawing Telephone, Paperback, and D&D.
- Sarah Pinault played Ticket to Ride, Home Alone, The Duke, and Munchkin: Disney DuckTales.
- I played Point Salad, Tiny Epic Mechs, Reigns: The Council, and Agatha Christie: Murder on the Cards.
