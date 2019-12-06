Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending December 6, 2019.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu reviewed 3 Secrets and Paranormal Detectives.

Robin Brooks reviewed Beastgrave.

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Jonathan Liu played Just One, Pact, Seikatsu: A Pet’s Life, Pajaggle, Skulk Hollow, and Vast: The Mysterious Manor.

Michael Pistiolas played Massive Darkness, Friday, and Mastermind.

Rebecca Angel Maxwell played Marvel Fluxx, Drawing Telephone, Paperback, and D&D.

Sarah Pinault played Ticket to Ride, Home Alone, The Duke, and Munchkin: Disney DuckTales.

I played Point Salad, Tiny Epic Mechs, Reigns: The Council, and Agatha Christie: Murder on the Cards.

