GeekDad Daily Deal: Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer

Ever tried to learn an instrument, but then dropped off after a couple of weeks? I think most of us have. Well today’s Daily Deal, the Jamstik 7 Guitar Trainer, is a better alternative. It fits easily in a bag, making it more accessible for your on-the-go lifestyle. And, unlike that piano in the living room that’s mocking your good intentions, you can whip the Jamstik out and practice for a few of those unstructured moments during your busy day. It comes in right-handed or left-handed versions and has some crazy-cool technology built into it. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

