GeekDad Daily Deal: 3-Port Charger with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger and Power Bank

Charge wired and wireless devices with today’ Daily Deal, the 3-Port Charger with Qi-Enabled Wireless Charger and Power Bank. This 6700mAh power bank plugs into the wall to charge not only itself, but up to three of your wired electronics with its two standard USB and one USB-C port. Plus, since it’s Qi-compatible, it’ll charge your wireless phone, too. I wish someone had thought of this sooner. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!