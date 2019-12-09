Geek Daily Deals December 9, 2019: Keep Your Family’s Feet Warm and Dry With This Boot/Shoe/Garment Dryer for $62 Today!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 120919 shoe dryerMake sure everyone’s shoes and gloves are warm and dry this winter with this nifty blow dryer for your outdoor gear, for just $62 today!

DryGuy DX Forced Air Boot Dryer and Garment Dryer!

  • Forced-air boot, glove, and garment dryer works on four garments simultaneously
  • Includes two removable extension tubes for use with boots up to 16 inches tall; whisper-quiet rotary blower; 3 hour timer; heat or no-heat switch
  • Heats to 105-degrees F. (40.5-degrees C.); safe for liners, clothes, and boots; includes two removable extension tubes for use with boots up to 16 inches tall
  • Helps eliminate odors and reduce the growth of bacteria and mold; dries most clothes in 1-2 hours; Power – 120 Volt AC Household Outlet
  • Dimensions: 12 inches deep x 7.5 inches high x 15 inches wide; 6-foot power cord; 1 year warranty

Get it today for just $62!

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!