Geek Daily Deals December 9, 2019: Keep Your Family’s Feet Warm and Dry With This Boot/Shoe/Garment Dryer for $62 Today!

Make sure everyone’s shoes and gloves are warm and dry this winter with this nifty blow dryer for your outdoor gear, for just $62 today!
DryGuy DX Forced Air Boot Dryer and Garment Dryer!
- Forced-air boot, glove, and garment dryer works on four garments simultaneously
- Includes two removable extension tubes for use with boots up to 16 inches tall; whisper-quiet rotary blower; 3 hour timer; heat or no-heat switch
- Heats to 105-degrees F. (40.5-degrees C.); safe for liners, clothes, and boots; includes two removable extension tubes for use with boots up to 16 inches tall
- Helps eliminate odors and reduce the growth of bacteria and mold; dries most clothes in 1-2 hours; Power – 120 Volt AC Household Outlet
- Dimensions: 12 inches deep x 7.5 inches high x 15 inches wide; 6-foot power cord; 1 year warranty
