Geek Daily Deals December 3, 2019: Huge Sale on ‘Star Wars’ Toys and Games! New Episode 9 Droids and More!

Celebrate the holidays and the release of ‘Rise of Skywalker’ with this big sale on ‘Star Wars’ toys and games!
SEE ALL THE DEALS!
Star Wars Remote Control D-O Rolling Toy, The Rise of Skywalker Electronic Droid Toy with Sounds:
- D-o Droid: cobbled from odds and ends in the workshop of a droidsmith, little d-o is an impressionable little roller that becomes fixated upon BB-8
- Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker: kids ages 5 and up can imagine scenes from the Star Wars Galaxy with this Remote-controlled d-o toy, inspired by the Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker movie
- Remote control: The remote control allows the d-o Droid toy to roll in any direction as well as perform 360-degree spins. Watch the Remote-controlled d-o droid’s head bobble up and down and side to side as it races along
- Electronic Droid sounds: boys and girls will love the electronic Droid sounds inspired by the d-o Droid character from the Star Wars: the rise of Skywalker movie
- Look for other toys from a galaxy far, far away: look for movie- and Entertainment-inspired Star Wars toys (Each sold separately. Subject to availability) to build a Star Wars Galaxy
Star Wars: Legion – Core Set:
- A miniatures game of thrilling Infantry battles for 2 players
- Enter the Star Wars universe with iconic characters like Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker
- Innovative mechanics for ordering your troops simulate the fog of War and the chaos of battle
Funko Pop! Star Wars: Episode 9, Rise of Skywalker – Lando Calrissian:
- From Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker, Lando Calrissian, as a stylized POP vinyl from Funko!
- Stylized collectable stands 3 ¾ inches tall, perfect for any Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker fan!
- Collect and display all Star Wars Episode 9, rise Of Skywalker pop! Vinyl’s!
- Funko Pop! Is the 2017 toy of the year and people’s choice award winner
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.