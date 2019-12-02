Geek Daily Deals December 2, 2019: Big Deals on Build-Your-Own PC Components! 144hz 27″ Monitor for $212!

Get all the parts you need to build a new gaming (or non-gaming) PC rig with these Cyber-Monday deals. Monitors, memory, motherboards, and more!
AOC CQ27G1 27″ Curved Frameless Gaming Monitor QHD/2K, 1ms, 144Hz, FreeSync, DisplayPort/HDMI/VGA, Height adjustable, 3-Year Zero-Bright Dot:
- 27″ AOC Gaming monitor with QHD 2K 2560×1440 resolution
- 1800R curved monitor wrapping around you for an immersive gaming experience
- Rapid 1ms (MPRT) response and 144Hz refresh rate
- Amd Free Sync for smooth competitive game play
- 3-Sided frameless design with ultra-narrow borders for the ultimate multi-monitor setup
- Height adjustable stand for optimum ergonomics. Wall mountable (VESA compatible)
- AOC Re-spawned Warranty: 3-year zero-bright-dot, 3-year advance replacement, 1-year (one-time) accidental damage
Crucial 32GB Kit (16GBx2) DDR4 2666 MT/s (PC4-21300) DR x8 SODIMM 260-Pin Memory – CT2K16G4SFD8266:
- Speeds up to 3200 MT/s and faster data rates are expected to be available as DDR4 technology matures
- Increase bandwidth by up to 30%
- Reduce power consumption by up to 40% and extend battery life
- Faster burst access speeds for improved sequential data throughput
- Optimized for next Generation Processors and Platforms
Thermaltake Commander C32 Motherboard Sync ARGB ATX Mid Tower Computer Chassis with 2 200mm ARGB 5V Motherboard Sync RGB Front Fans + 1 120mm Rear Black Fan Pre-Installed CA-1N3-00M1WN-00:
- LIGHT UP SYSTEM : 2 pre installed 200 millimeter 5V MB Sync ARGB Fans (Sync with ASUS, Gigabyte, MSI, AS Rock) +1 Rear Black Fan
- BUILT IN DUAL MODE 5V ARGB SWITHC BOARD : Control Light via I/O Port Button (27 LED modes/7 Colors) or via 5V ARGB Sync Motherboard
- 27 LED MODES THROUGH I/O PORT : Wave mode; Flow mode; RGB Lighting (single color); Radar mode (Red, yellow, green, Cyan, blue, White, Purple); Breath mode (8 Colors); Full Lighted mode; Single Color mode (7 Colors); Light Off
- CLEAR VIEW OF PC GAMING : One 4 millimeter Tempered Glass with standard mounting
- BUILT IN PSU COVER : Cover all your cables for a professional look
- DRIVE BAYS : 2. 5 inch X 5 or 3. 5 inch X 3 + 2. 5 inch X 2
- Supports Mini ITX, Micro ATX, and ATX Motherboard
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
