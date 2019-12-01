Geek Daily Deals December 1, 2019: Save Up To 60% Off on Select ‘Star Trek’ Titles – LLAP!

Posted on by 0 Comments

Geek Daily Deals 120119 star trekFill out the collection of your favorite trekkie with these deals on whole series or movies, including season 1 of ‘Star Trek: Discovery!’

Save up to 60% on select Star Trek titles:

  • Star Trek: Discovery – Season One – $20
  • Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series – $33
  • Star Trek: The Next Generation: The Complete Series – $53
  • Star Trek: Voyager: The Complete Series – $55
  • Star Trek: Enterprise: The Complete Series – $27
  • Star Trek Trilogy: The Kelvin Timeline – $18

See all the deals!!

 

[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]

Did you miss yesterday’s deals?

WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES

Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.

 

Advertisements
Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Get the Official GeekDad Books!

                                       

If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!