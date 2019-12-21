Geek Daily Deals December 21, 2019: Keep Tabs on Your Stuff With the Cube Pro Bluetooth Tracker for Just $24 Today!

Keep Tabs on Your Stuff and Never Lose Your Keys Again With the Cube Pro Bluetooth Tracker for Just $24 Today!
Cube Pro Key Finder Smart Tracker Bluetooth Tracker for Dogs, Kids, Cats, Luggage, Wallet, with app for Phone, Replaceable Battery Waterproof Tracking Device
- Pro with Double Volume and Range, Replace the Battery and not the Cube each year
- With Crowd Find Attach CUBE to anything and Let the Cube Community be your Search Party
- Lost your Phone? Use your CUBE to locate your phone with ring, vibrate, and flash, even if the app is not running
- No need to replace CUBE each year. Just replace battery yourself once a year. Extra battery included
- Simple CUBE Tracker app will show last known location on a map, uses bluetooth to tell if you are near or far, press find and CUBE will ring. Also has a separation alarm to alert you if you left something behind.
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
