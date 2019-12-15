Geek Daily Deals December 15, 2019: Robot Hand, Lemon Clock, and Other STEM Kits for $5-$10 Today!

Geek Daily Deals 121519 stem kitsPick up a passel of STEM kits for kids, like the robotic hand, magnet science, and lemon clock for $5 and up today!

4M Kidzlabs Robotic Hand Kit – DIY Mechanical Robot Science

  • This kit contains all the materials needed to assemble a robotic hand with fully-articulated fingers.
  • Pulling a cord makes the robotic fingers curl inward in a realistic gripping action.
  • Perfect for young science enthusiasts, especially those with an interest in robotics.
  • Detailed assembly instructions included.
  • Recommended for ages 8 years and up.
  • Challenge your child’s imagination with 4M toys and kits.
  • 4M educational toys cover a wide range of educational subjects and include science kits, arts and crafts kits, robotics kits, and more.

Get it for just $10 today!

4M Magnet Science Kit – 10 Educational Stem Toy Magnetic Experiments

  • The Magnet Science Kit teaches young scientists about the effects of magnetism through a combination of fun science experiments and games.
  • The kit contains materials to make interactive magnetic objects like the Super Power Horseshoe Magnet and the Magnet Wand.
  • Construct Super Magnet Racer, a Yacht Compass, or a Mysterious Dangler.
  • Activities like the Fishing Game provide hours of fun and provide hands-on learning about the effects of magnetism.
  • Recommended for ages 8 years and up.
  • Challenge your child’s imagination with 4M toys and kits.
  • 4M educational toys cover a wide range of educational subjects and include science kits, arts and crafts kits, robotics kits, and more.

Get it for just $14 today!

4M Kidzlabs Lemon Powered Clock, Chemical Electrical Science Lab Experiment

  • Discover the science of batteries by building a lemon-powered clock.
  • Made using safe and high quality materials, just add a lemon for a fun lesson in battery science.
  • Included in the package are copper and zinc plates, wire, and a clock.
  • The required lemon is not included.
  • This clock is recommended for ages 5 and up.
  • Challenge your child’s imagination with 4M toys and kits.
  • 4M educational toys cover a wide range of educational subjects and include science kits, arts and crafts kits, robotics kits, and more.

Get it for just $5 today!

