Geek Daily Deals December 15, 2019: Robot Hand, Lemon Clock, and Other STEM Kits for $5-$10 Today!

Pick up a passel of STEM kits for kids, like the robotic hand, magnet science, and lemon clock for $5 and up today!
4M Kidzlabs Robotic Hand Kit – DIY Mechanical Robot Science
- This kit contains all the materials needed to assemble a robotic hand with fully-articulated fingers.
- Pulling a cord makes the robotic fingers curl inward in a realistic gripping action.
- Perfect for young science enthusiasts, especially those with an interest in robotics.
- Detailed assembly instructions included.
- Recommended for ages 8 years and up.
4M Magnet Science Kit – 10 Educational Stem Toy Magnetic Experiments
- The Magnet Science Kit teaches young scientists about the effects of magnetism through a combination of fun science experiments and games.
- The kit contains materials to make interactive magnetic objects like the Super Power Horseshoe Magnet and the Magnet Wand.
- Construct Super Magnet Racer, a Yacht Compass, or a Mysterious Dangler.
- Activities like the Fishing Game provide hours of fun and provide hands-on learning about the effects of magnetism.
- Recommended for ages 8 years and up.
4M Kidzlabs Lemon Powered Clock, Chemical Electrical Science Lab Experiment
- Discover the science of batteries by building a lemon-powered clock.
- Made using safe and high quality materials, just add a lemon for a fun lesson in battery science.
- Included in the package are copper and zinc plates, wire, and a clock.
- The required lemon is not included.
- This clock is recommended for ages 5 and up.
