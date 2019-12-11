Geek Daily Deals December 11, 2019: Snap Circuits Pro for $53 Today! Mechanical STEM Kits for $24!

Get the awesome Snap Circuits Pro 500-project electronics kit for just $53 today! Cool mechanical kits on sale!
Snap Circuits Pro SC-500 Electronics Exploration Kit | Over 500 Projects | Full Color Project Manual | 75 + Snap Circuits Parts | STEM Educational Toy for Kids 8 +
- Build over 500 experiments with 76 parts
- Experiments include: digital voice recorder, AM radio, digitally tuned FM radio, AC generator, screaming fan, whistle switch and much more!
- Parts included: snap wires, slide switches, resistors, an FM radio module, and a 7-segment LED display
- No soldering – no tools – it’s a snap! Snap Circuits parts require no tools and and click together to ensure solid electrical connections
- Our AWARD-WINNING product line of Snap Circuits supports a vigorous STEM/ STEAM educational curriculum
- LEARN BY DOING- Designed for children ages 8 and over.
See all the deals on STEM kits!
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.