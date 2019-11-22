Re-Roll: This Week’s Tabletop Game News for Week 47 of 2019

Posted on by •

Here is the board game (and board game-related!) news that caught our attention for the week ending November 22, 2019.

Gaming News

GeekDad and GeekMom Reviews

Here are the games we’ve reviewed this week:

Jonathan Liu reviewed Slip Strike.

Sarah Pinault reviewed Home Alone.

Robin Brooks reviewed Copenhagen.

I reviewed Game of the Year Finalist Endeavor: Age of Sail (where this week’s featured image is from).

What We’re Playing

Finally, here’s what the GeekDads played this week:

Michael Pistiolas played Ticket to Ride, Camel Up, Draftasaurus, Downforce, Battle Sheep, Villainous, and The Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle-earth.

Jonathan Liu played 5-Minute Mystery, Just One, The Taverns of Tiefenthal, Clank! Legacy: Acquisitions Incorporated, and Dale of Merchants Collection.

Sarah Pinault played The Home Alone Game, In a Pickle, Shadows in the Forest, DuckTales Munchkin, Munchkin, Furry Foodies, Mifucci, and The Wizard Always Wins.

Robin Brooks played Warhammer Underworlds: Beastgrave.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!