GeekDad Daily Deal: Space Fighter Building Block Drone

Keep your living space free of invaders with today’s Daily Deal, the Space Fighter Building Block Drone. This drone not only lets you accessorize with your favorite plastic building blocks, but it also features a 6-axis gyro, auto-flight stabilization, and a 360° stunt flip. Fly from 164 to 246 feet (50 to 75 meters) for 10 to 12 minutes on a charge. And if you use the code BFSAVE15 before December 13, 2019, you’ll get an additional 15% off this offer. Check out more details by clicking the link above.

Be sure to visit GeekDad’s section called GeekDad Deals. Throughout the week we will offer new deals on cool stuff. These deals have limited lifespans, so keep checking back. Also, create an account and sign up for our newsletter at https://deals.geekdad.com/sign_up or follow our Store RSS Feed at https://deals.geekdad.com/feed.

Advertisements

Liked it? Take a second to support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket



Telegram

Skype



Email

Print





Get the Official GeekDad Books! If you enjoy this content, please support the GeekFamily Network on Patreon!