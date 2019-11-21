Geek Daily Deals November 21, 2019: Fire Resistant Document Pouch for Just $14 Today!

Keep your important family documents safe from disaster with this fire-resistant and water-resistant pouch for just $14 today!
COLCASE Fireproof Document Bag 15 x 11 Inches Non-Itchy Silicone Coated Fire Resistant Bag Fireproof Safe Storage for Money, Documents, Jewelry and Passport:
- NON-ITCHY SILICONE COATED FIBERGLASS – Featured with super high quality silicone coated fireproof fiberglass , no glass fiber will annoy any more .
- DOUBLE LAYERS PROTECTION – Both 2 layers are made of supreme fire retardant fiberglass material . 100% fire proof ! Stands up against fire and heat up to 1000 ℉(550 ℃).
- LARGE SIZE – 15″x11″ Enough space to store your legal document files, passport , cash, jewelry , photos, laptop and other valuables.
- WATER RESISTANT – Not only does our bag stand up against fire, but it’s also highly water resistant just in case it gets wet for any reason.
- 100% MONEY BACK – If you are not satisfied with our products for any reason, send it back for a 100% no questions asked refund.
