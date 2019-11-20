Geek Daily Deals November 20, 2019: Unique Rechargeable Wireless Qi Portable Charging Battery and Hub!

Take Qi wireless charging with you everywhere with this 10,000mAh portable wireless charging battery with hub for just $120 today with coupon!
AUKEY Wireless Charger, Wireless Power Bank with 18W PD & Charging Pad with 45W Power Delivery:
- Innovative Design: 2-in-1 charging hub, comprised of a powerful charging base and a 10000mAh wireless charging power bank, to charge your phones, tablets, and USB-C laptop simultaneously
- Powerful Charging Base: The charging base delivers up to 45W PD for USB-C laptops that support USB Power Delivery
- Convenient Power Bank: Wirelessly charge your Qi-compatible devices while the power bank is recharging in the charging base. When fully charged, remove the power bank from the base to charge your devices on-the-go with 18W Power Delivery and Quick Charge 3.0
- Safe and Reliable: Built-in safeguards protect your devices against excessive current, overheating, and overcharging
- Package Contents: AUKEY PA-WL01 Graphite Charging Hub (PD Charging Base and Wireless Charging Power Bank), Power Adapter, User Manual, 45-Day Money Back Guarantee and 24-Month Product Replacement Warranty Card
Get one for just $120 (when you use the instant coupon) today!
