‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid’ Crashes Into Stores With 14th Book…And A Midwest Tour

The fourteenth installment in the immensely popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series dropped today with the release of Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball.

Along with the book release, Wimpy Kid fans in the Midwest can experience an interactive book tour with bestselling series author Jeff Kinney.

With performances in Houston, Austin, Oklahoma City, Wichita, St. Louis, Omaha, and Minneapolis, The Wrecking Ball Show will feature Kinney hosting an interactive, family-friendly show with themes from the new book. Fans will be able to make cartoons, engage in trivia contests, dance, and laugh in celebration of the fourteenth book in the series.

In addition to the show, performances across the seven cities (all hosted in partnership with local bookstores), Kinney will also be holding signings at stores in Dallas, Des Moines, and Kansas City, and will be visiting several elementary schools throughout the tour.

For more information on the Wrecking Ball tour, visit the Wimpy Kid website.

Featuring the continuing misadventures of Greg Heffley, the eponymous “Wimpy Kid”, Wrecking Ball sees the Heffley family come upon an unexpected inheritance, which leads them to decide to make some big home improvements that, of course, don’t go very well.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball is sure to give fans more of the zany humor and whimsical cartoons that have become staples of the books during their 12+ years at the top of best-seller lists.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Wrecking Ball can be ordered here, here, or here. Stay tuned to GeekDad.com for additional coverage of the newest entry in the Wimpy Kid series!

