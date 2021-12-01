Holiday Quick Hits: Jazzy Ash, Itty Bitty Beats, Genevieve Goings

It’s November and that means it’s time for the annual cavalcade of holiday songs. First up this season is Jazzy Ash (Ashli St. Armant) with two tracks. Ashli’s favorite Kringling jingle is “Zat You, Santa Claus,” known for many versions including the incomparable Louis Armstrong.

Raised in New Orleans where she absorbed the musical milieu of the bayou, the Los Angeles queer mom of two has also released a new track, “Fly Through the Sky.” Inspired by Ella Fitzgerald and the classic instrumental music of Disney musical movies, it’s a big band flashback to another time.

Find both songs on Jazzy Ash’s website, Apple Music, and Spotify.

Lucy Hiku and Jenny Payne, otherwise known as New Zealand’s Itty Bitty Beats, have also dropped three disparate Christmas tunes. We’re more than 60 years from the heyday of the Andrews Sisters, but the Beats pursue boogie woogie harmonies on “Rockin’ Rollin’ Reindeer.” ‘Their “Ring the Bells” could have been an outtake from a Rankin-Bass holiday special, celebrating that ’tis much bell-ringing, such as church bells and sleigh bells, at this time of year. Their winter lullaby “Little Snowflake” can be sung to to the tune of “Frère Jacques” and features vocals from Jenny’s son, Lachie.

All three songs will be available on the Itty Bitty Beats’ website, Spotify, Amazon, and Apple Music.

Pretty soon it’s going to be time to stop referring to Genevieve Goings as “formerly from Disney’s Choo Choo Soul.” She adds to his resumé of solo music with her new holiday-themed EP, Very Merry, from 8 Lb Gorilla Records. Perfect for decorating the tree, making cookies, or burning off that frenetic energy on Christmas Eve, the five songs give an overview of family and fun during the winter season. Standouts include “Crazy for Christmas Lady” and “Sweeter Than a Candy Cane” (which refers to “your love is…”).Find Very Merry on Genevieve Goings’ website, Amazon, Spotify, and Apple Music.

