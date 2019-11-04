‘D&D’ Actual Play | The Star Engine | Episode 13

Who needs hit points anyway?

The Star Engine: Episode 13

The curious flicker of light; the humid, floral aroma; and the alluring, vivid color of the Bright Pools lure the party into their depths. Oh, it’s just halflings stirring dye. What’s dangerous about that? It turns out plenty… there’s plenty dangerous about that.

Episode 13 of The Star Engine:

See the next episode of The Star Engine live! Tuesday, 5th November at twitch.tv/geekfamilynetwork.

Watch live:

11:30 PST (West Coast USA)

14:30 EST (East Coast USA)

19:30 GMT (UK)

Watch D&D on YouTube.

Miss episode 12?

