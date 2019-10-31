Pop Goes the Culture Podcast: Halloween 2019 with David Dastmalchian & Svengoolie

Reading Time: 1 minute

On this special, spooky edition of the Pop Goes the Culture Podcast, we’re talking with actor, screenwriter, and now comic book writer David Dastmalchian about his debut series Count Crowley: Reluctant Monster Hunter (at the 2:20 mark). The series stars Jerri Bartman as a local late night creature feature TV host who learns that monsters actually walk among us… and that the horror movies got it all wrong when it comes to fighting them.

From a comic book about a monster movie TV host to the real deal, we talk with MeTV’s horror movie host Svengoolie as he celebrates his 40th anniversary as a genre legend (at the 11:18 mark). Find out about his four decades in character, what films he still wants to show, which celebrity superfan he still hopes to have in studio, and more.

Finally, we wrap up this Halloween episode with the full Pop Goes the Culture podcast crew playing a NSFW (don’t play it for your kids!) game we call “Trick or Treat” (at the 30:23 mark) and we need YOU to tell us who won!

Vote right now for which team you think won the “Trick or Treat” game. Vote on Twitter at @PGTCpodcast or at Facebook.com/PGTCpodcast. That’s our Pop Quiz for this week — the poll is pinned to the top of each of those pages, so you can’t miss it!

