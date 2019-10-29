Geek Daily Deals October 29, 2019: 10000 mAh Portable Power Bank Phone Charger for Just $14 Today!

Get the smallest 10000mAh portable battery available for charging your phone or other gadgets for just $14 today!
POWERADD EnergyCell 10000 Compact Portable Charger, Smallest 10000mAh Power Bank Compatible for iPhone, Samsung Galaxy and More:
- Mini Size, Large Capacity: Smallest 10000mAh portable charger on Amazon. Only 0.98*1.95*4.05 inch, 6 oz weight.
- High Density Battery Cell: Uses same premium battery cells as Tesla Model 3, the energy density increased by 20% and monomer capacity increased by 35% than the normal cell, to ensure smaller size and better performance.
- High-Speed Charging: 2.4A output, fully charge iPhone Xs in 1.5 hours, provide Samsung S9 a fully charge in 2 hours. Less time to charge, more time to go out.
- Widely Compatibility: Works with iPhone Xs/ XR/ Xs Max/X/8 / 8 Plus/ 7/ 7 Plus /6/ 6 Plus/6S /6S Plus/5, iPad 2/3/4/Air/Air 2/2017/Mini 2/3/ 4, Samsung Galaxy S9 / S9+/ S8/ S8+/ S7/S7 Edge /S6/S6 Edge/ S5/S4, Kindle Fire HD/HDX, Huawei and more.
- What You Get: 1 x POWERADD EnergyCell 10000 Power Bank, 1 x Portable Pouch, 1 x Micro USB Cable, 1 x User Manual, 24 months limited product warranty and 24*7 easy-to-reach customer service
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
