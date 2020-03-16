Geek Daily Deals March 16, 2020: Bluetooth Sleep Mask Headphones for $19!

We could all use a good night’s sleep right now, so give these Bluetooth headphones built into a sleep mask a try for just $19!
MUSICOZY Sleep Headphones Bluetooth Wireless Sleeping Eye Mask:
- 【👍 Best Sleep Headphones with Superior HD Stereo Sound♪】 Our this model of bluetooth sleep headphone is the latest and unique one in the market! 👉 Features latest Bluetooth V5.0 technology and states of the art acoustic components that produce incredible sound quality with deep bass and crystal clear treble. The bluetooth sleep mask earbuds/headphones pair with any Bluetooth-enabled smartphone or tablet devices quicker & easier within 33 feet.
- 【🎧 1~2 Hours Quick Charge for 10 Hours Playing】 Built-in upgraded powerful bettery chip, MUSICOZY Bluetooth sleep mask only needs to be charged for 1~2 hours, the talk time/music playback time can reach 10 hours, enough to support the whole night. If you fall asleep with it on and the battery runs down, this bluetooth eyemask won’t beeps to wakes you up, you will have a very good sleeping.
- 【🌴 Cool, Comfortable and 100% No Pressure on The Eyes】Bluetooth sleep mask is made of premuim memory foam with smooth ice silk lining. Lightweight and Skin-friendly, breathable cool fabric let you release your facial stress and help you get into sleep rapidly. No more bulky mask, you could hardly feel that you are wearing anything when you fall asleep. Wakeup refreshed and energized!
- 【🚀 Sleep Anywhere Anytime with Wireless Sleep Mask】 The central panel and ultra thin sleeping headphones with silicone cover are very friendly to the side sleepers. You won’t feel any hard panels and earphones, but soft fabrics. Noise-canceling works well in noisy environments, especially in public transit, noisy neighbors, snoring mate, etc. Perfect bluetooth eye mask headphones for Air Travel, Car travel, Yoga, Noontime Snooze, Audio Books, AMSR, Meditation Kids’ Bedtime Reading.
- 【🎁 Great Gift Choices】 Bluetooth sleeping headphones are the most people’s choice to give as cool tech gadgets unique gifts men women teenage boys teen girls boyfriend best friends girlfriend female husband wife teacher travelers as a birthday Christmas gift him her presents for men relaxation gifts Unisex gifts for adults under 25 dollars gifts 2020 new top electronic gifts men women who have everything office gifts for coworkers gifts for mom dad gifts from son sister.
[Reminder: Amazon Daily Deals are timed, and may run out within hours of being posted.]
Did you miss yesterday’s deals?
WE ARE AMAZON ASSOCIATES
Many writers on GeekDad & GeekMom are Amazon Associates, and the links included in some of our pieces will generate a small affiliate bonus from qualifying purchases.
Advertisements
Sorry, comments are closed for this post.