Review – Superman #10: Wild, Wild West

Superman #10 – Joshua Williamson, Writers; Bruno Redondo, Caio Filipe, Artists; Adriano Lucas, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: Josh Williamson has been impressing me since the first issue of this series, with one of the most ambitious Superman runs I can remember. When we last left off, Superman and Marilyn Moonlight had come under attack by the Luthor Revenge Squad and found themselves trapped back in the past—in the wild west. So why is Superman being called a train robber? It all comes down to the presence of another time traveler—Terra-Man, the ruthless criminal and fairly obscure Superman villain who has arrived in the past with a full supply of futuristic technology and is using it to bring the past under his heel. This is another example of DC writers digging up some incredibly obscure characters and using them effectively lately. And that leads to a near-powerless Superman facing off against the villain at the OK Corral—with Superman choosing not to bring a gun to a gunfight.

Of course, Superman isn’t alone in this fight—Marilyn Moonlight, who has been a rare ally in a sea full of villains, is pursuing her own mission, and we finally get some insight into her origin and how she became the ghost-like being she seems to be. It’s a fairly atypical origin, and she’s a fascinating look into a bygone era of Metropolis we’ve never really seen explored. While most of the issue takes place in the past, and this story isn’t drawn out, I also do want to give a shout-out to the segments we see back at SuperCorp. Williamson seems to be having a lot of fun writing Luthor’s long-forgotten daughter Lena. She seems to be taking the lead role next issue, and the main villains of the run reveal their plans for Superman. This continues to be an absolute golden era for Superman, with two excellent books right now and a promising new era for Action kicking off soon.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

