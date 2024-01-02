Review – Kneel Before Zod #1: Weight of the Empire

Kneel Before Zod #1 – Joe Casey, Writer; Dan McDaid, Artist; Mike Baron, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Villain-led books are always tricky to pull off, but the groundwork for this title has been laid for some time. Both Brian Michael Bendis and Robert Venditti played a role in setting Zod up to retire from villainy by getting everything he wanted—a planet to turn into New Kandor. Now he rules over a rising world, populated by natives who are second-class citizens and a small number of Kandor/New Krypton refugees as he plots to release the inmates from the Phantom Zone and create a new Kryptonian empire. He’s the unquestioned ruler of a world, his wife is his second-in-command AND expecting his second child, and he has an heir in his son Lor-Zod—except that Lor-Zod is bristling under his orders and is actively seeking to challenge him—starting with investigating Zod’s secret projects in the forbidden zone. And those projects look a lot like a massive weapon aimed at… something.

The question of whether Zod can rule in peacetime is an interesting one, and so far the outlook is spotty at best. He’s a general at his core and is unable to turn it off. So when his son challenges him, he battles him and then banishes him—in a twisted attempt to help Lor-Zod grow through hardship. It might be more Conan than Ozai in its intentions, but it’s still another case of Zod potentially creating a new enemy for himself. Add in a growing rift with Ursa and tensions with the United Planets, and a small Khund invasion might be the least of his worries. Overall, this debut is pretty interesting—it’s Zod’s first solo focus, and this creative team’s first DC work in a very long time. But it does suffer a bit from a lack of likable characters in this first issue. It’s clear from the beginning that Zod hasn’t changed, his circumstances have—and that can only last so long.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

