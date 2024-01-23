Review – Amazons Attack #4: Wonder Girls United

Amazons Attack #4 – Josie Campbell, Writer; Vasco Georgiev, Artist; Alex Guimaraes, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: My one hesitation with this current arc going on in the Wonder Woman line courtesy of Tom King is how grim it is. Now, granted, it’s brilliant, but it’s also deeply depressing—which was why I was all the happier to see some levity creep in with the resistance in this issue of Josie Campbell’s tie-in, the best one of the series so far. It’s mostly all thanks to one character—Cassie Sandsmark, the second Wonder Girl, who I was worried would essentially be forgotten with the arrival of Yara Flor. As Yara searches for safe-houses and answers about the missing Amazons, she and Cassie cross paths for the first time since Trial of the Amazons—and Cassie is portrayed here as a bundle of chaotic energy, prone to yelling “Secret entrance” before bursting through walls. It calls back to the fun of her initial Young Justice personality, and might be the best characterization for her in over a decade.

The two Wonder Girls, who are like oil and water, are needed to assist Mary Marvel as her confrontation with Sivana has gone very wrong. She’s fallen into the trap of Count Vertigo, who believes that murdering her will restore his past glory, and his powers have been upgraded to make that easier. But when the Wonder Girls show up, it’s a chance for Yara to shine. Both the Wonder Girls have sort of suffered in comics in recent years, with Cassie not having a prominent spotlight and Yara lacking consistent characterization, but Campbell has nailed both their voices perfectly. Nubia and Faruka have less page time this issue, but the ending here hints at a conspiracy dating back thousands of years, and we end with the arrival of a major new threat. With King’s laser-focus on Diana and his unique writing style, it’s great to have this book to expand the story of the Amazons’ battle.

