DC This Week Roundup – The Terror Below

Catwoman #61 – Tini Howard, Writer; Stefano Raffaele, Artist; Veronica Gandini, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: Selina has been pushing the boundaries of her nine lives, but never like in this issue. While Eiko and Dario hold down the fort in Gotham, Selina heads to Markovia to search for the world’s most valuable mineral—located in the depths of an irradiated, abandoned nuclear power plant. This is obviously a take on Chernobyl with some of the names changed, and no one can go in and come out alive—but of course, Selina has some lives to spare. This is very different from the fast, violent deaths she chased in the last few issues, with the issue being very unflinching in how horrible a death from radiation is—and even if Selina is coming back, she still only has six changes to get out when staying put can be fatal. This issue is rather brutal and hard to read in places, but has a very unexpected guest appearance in the last pages that brings things together in a surprisingly powerful way.

Justice League vs. Godzilla vs. Kong #4 – Brian Buccellato, Writer; Christian Duce, Tom Derenick, Artists; Luis Guerrero, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: Since Godzilla seemingly killed Superman in the second issue, things have gone from bad to worse for the heroes. The League is overwhelmed and not making much headway against Godzilla and the other monsters, while the Legion of Doom lurk in the background making plans. Meanwhile, in Atlantis, the biggest Kaiju yet is ready for his big moment, forcing Arthur to make a bold—and kind of ridiculous—decision to fight fire with fire. The art, with an assist from Tom Derenick, is strong, but what makes this series work is a few moments of quiet amid the chaos. Lois’ reaction to seeing Superman since he was attacked is very emotional, and I was a big fan of the role Kong is playing here. The only monster who doesn’t seem out to get humanity, he makes an odd partner for Green Arrow as they face off against the League of Assassins. At the very least, it’s delivering some fun, over-the-top adventure.

