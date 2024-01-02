DC This Week Roundup – Dark Edges

Poison Ivy #18 – G. Willow Wilson, Writer; Luana Vecchio, Artist; Arif Prianto, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This is very much a bridge issue as the main threat—plant zombies converging on Ivy’s location—is established and she has her team. As she desperately tries to synthesize an antidote in time, she has an unpredictable Solomon Grundy, an intense Killer Croc, and a terrified Janet to back her up. But that’s not enough—and she’s starting to display some odd symptoms that mimic pregnancy, which explains the very creepy issue. So increasingly desperate to avoid an apocalypse, she does the unthinkable—and contacts Batman, seeking his aid in mass-producing the vaccine. The interaction between the two of them is the most intriguing part of the issue, as Wilson has deft writing for both without demonizing either (although it’s kind of clear where her sympathies lie). Then the issue takes a sharp and creepy twist with the final page, setting up a major showdown.

Blue Beetle #5 – Josh Trujillo, Writer; Adrian Gutierrez, Artist; Wil Quintana, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: With the Blood Scarab on the rampage, Jaime has been forced to make just about every ally he can—including some he might prefer not to. Victoria Kord is a little too enthusiastic about the idea of creating a weapon that can kill a Scarab, and Gimmix and Fadeaway are unrepentant criminals, but all ports in a storm. The best part about this issue is a one-page segment that shows Dan Garrett’s initial fight against the monster powering the Blood Scarab, done in 1940s pulp comic style. But in the present day, the Blood Scarab creates an army of Scarab-controlled followers who are coming for Khaji Da, and the entire Scarab army—and more—unites. So far, this series has been a slight improvement over the first, thanks to a fuller supporting cast that includes Paco and Brenda, but when this crisis is over, I’m hoping we can pay a visit back to El Paso.

Fire & Ice: Welcome to Smallville #5 – Joanne Starer, Writer; Natacha Bustos, Artist; Tamra Bonvillain, Colorist

Ray – 7.5/10

Ray: Any time a comic tries to homage the works of the trio that created the legendary JLI, it’s tricky to find the right balance. So far, this run captured the humor well but didn’t quite get the combo of comedy and real threats. Lobo’s arrival last issue put what might be the final nail in the coffin of Bea and Tora’s friendship, sending both of them spiraling and seeking the consult of other people from the town—with mixed success. But this issue also introduces a pair of major villains with ties to Ice’s background—and more surprisingly to one of the wackiest plots of the JLI run. By the end of the issue the entire town is in jeopardy, and a major supporting cast member has been taken over. The plot this issue seemed a bit muddled, with a lot of infodumping, but Bustos’ art continues to be a highlight—it’s just as expressive and colorful as it needs to be to homage the work of the great Kevin Maguire.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

