Review – Titans Beast World Tour: Metropolis #1 – Dream a Dream of Beasts

Titans: Beast World Tour – Metropolis #1 – Nicole Maines/Steve Orlando, Dan Jurgens, Zipporah Smith/Joshua Williamson, Writers; Fico Ossio, Anthony Marques/Joe Prado/Wade Von Grawbadger, Edwin Galmon, Artists; Luis Guerrero, Pete Pantazis, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The first of the Beast World anthologies gives us three stories from a world under siege by alien mutants—with some truly strange twists.

The writing team of Nicole Maines and Steve Orlando kicks us off with “Primal Pain,” as Dreamer returns to Metropolis and tries to cope with the visions her powers are giving her. She’s on a date when she suddenly gets a vision of Metropolis in flame, particularly the A-town sector—but with everyone already on edge because of Blue Earth, she struggles to avoid causing a panic. So she recruits one of her allies, Jon Kent, and the two pull off a deft evacuation effort before Nia goes to confront the cause—a mutated Livewire, turned into a Komodo Dragon, whose powers are out of control. This is a good look at just how much chaos the beast spores are causing, but the focus on Dreamer is the most intriguing part.

Dan Jurgens and Anthony Marques give us a very different—and much sillier—story starring Bibbo Bibbowski in “Turtle Boy.” Yes, Jimmy’s been affected by the spores, and it’s turned him into a giant turtle-monster. Like all the other mutants, he’s not in control of himself, and he’s tearing apart Metropolis, so it’s up to Bibbo and Professor Emil Hamilton to save the day. Jurgens has been writing Superman for more than three decades now, and it’s great to see him return to some of his most absurd characters for this one-off—which also features a surprising Super-figure transformed as well.

Finally, Smith and Williamson team up with Edwin Galmon on “Don’t Stop,” a Lois Lane tale taking place within the Fortress of Solitude. As Superman flies around the world trying to minimize the impact of the spores—while at risk of being possessed himself—Lois works herself to the bone on research with Kelex by her side. The two eventually converge in a great scene that drives home why they’re the best relationship in the DCU, with a stinger tying back into what Williamson is setting up in his Superman title.

Overall, a great kickoff to this event’s anthology portion with three strong stories, but the Jurgens one is definitely my favorite.

