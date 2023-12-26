Review – Titans #6: The Bad Reverend

Titans #6 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Travis Moore, Artist; Tamra Bonvillain, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Essentially a second .5 issue of Beast World this week, Titans—where it all began with the Church of Eternity—is playing a key role in the event. While the heroes of the DCU are off to fight the beast invasion, what’s happening at the tower is just as important. Nightwing, recovering from his battle with Wolf-Batman, is left to protect the tower—as well as his friend Clancy and her kids—when a possessed Tempest breaks into the tower looking for the key to restore the Necrostar and defeat Garro. Tempest, of course, has been in the thrall of Brother Eternity since this series began, and one thing Taylor has done really well with this book is remind us just how powerful the Titans are. That definitely goes for Gar, but it may go double for Tempest—the former Aqualad has been reinvented as a powerful Atlantean bruiser who would have no trouble tearing apart the tower.

Of course, it goes even more for Starfire, who is essentially a living atom bomb with a lot of collective trauma. The intro to this issue shows her idyllic life on Tamaran—and how it’s ripped away from her by the invasion, filling in a lot of the blanks that explain how she went from princess to slave. A new character key to the narrative is also introduced, which makes the eventual reveal not all that surprising, but it does seem to change a lot of key elements about her relationship with her sister. In the present, she’s going directly for Brother Eternity—looking to force him to explain what’s happened to Gar. But he has a very different idea of what to do, and a unique perspective on the beast that started all this. This has been a great series so far, and this tie-in seems like it’ll help keep the focus where it belongs—on the Titans, in what’s the first truly Titans-centric event in DC history.

