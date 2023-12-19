Review – Jay Garrick: The Flash #3 – Blast From the Past

Jay Garrick: The Flash #3 – Jeremy Adams, Writer; Diego Olortegui, Artist; Luis Guerrero, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: The heart of this story has been the slowly repairing relationship between Jay and Judy Garrick as Judy gets used to being back in this timeline, but there is another larger plot going on here as well—the presence of Dr. Elemental, as the mysterious masked supervillain has been returned to continuity as well and has all his memories—and an intense desire to finish what he started back in the 1940s. A flashback segment reveals some interesting details about this story, as it turns out that Judy had been traveling back in time to visit her father (which raises some interesting questions about where in continuity we originally saw her). And in the present day, the two are still trying to figure out how to react, as Jay’s overprotectiveness is rubbing her the wrong way and he views this as simply a natural way to behave. It’s endearing to see these two have an argument that just feels so normal and human.

But of course, their lives are anything but normal, and the threat of their old archenemy causes them to seek help from Mr. Terrific—and his son. Michael and his son were reunited at the very end of the Adams Flash run, and this issue thankfully shows a brighter picture of them getting to know each other than the Spurrier run does. Terrific also seems to have taken in Quiz Kid, a fellow temporal refugee of Judy’s, and the two young geniuses have become fast friends. For them, that means creating mad scientist devices—and one of them is the key to unlocking more of Judy’s memories and getting clues to the identity of Dr. Elemental. It turns out to be a figure Jay has definitely seen before—but one we really don’t know much about. This issue was a bit more of a breather than the last two, but it’s impressive just how well Adams writes the entire cast despite Judy being essentially a completely new character.

