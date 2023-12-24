Make Your Own Buddy With Budsies

Budsies creates custom plushies based on artwork and photos. If you or your child can dream it up, Budsies can bring it to life. The process is super easy, communication during the process was amazing, and overall I’m happy with my experience. So, let’s dive in and create a Budsie together.

The Art

The art for my Budsie was created by my friend and super-talented artist, Dave Liew. (You can check more of his artwork on his Instagram shop.) The story behind the art is kind of funny. My husband and I came up with cute pet names when we were dating as a way of joking about how other couples do it. He became “Cuddle Bear” and I became “Snuggle Bunny.” I asked Dave to create us in the image of Care Bears for another project I had going and this is what he came up with for “Snuggle Bunny.”

The Process of Making a Budsie

The process was simple. I sent them the artwork, decided on my size (they offer a 16-inch and a 30-inch plushy), and they got to work bringing them to life. They asked some clarifying questions such as did I want my plushie winking like in the art. As time went on, they sent me progress pictures so I could look them over and tell them if I wanted anything changed. They did such a wonderful job, the only change I had was them adding the heart logo on the leg. Once Snuggle Bunny was 100% complete, I gave the approval and off he went to the final stages and then shipping.

The entire process from conception to shipping takes around six to seven weeks (ten weeks for international).

Arrival Home

Snuggle Bunny’s arrival home was met with a special Budsie’s box and a lot of excitement. This is a Christmas present for my husband, so I was eager to check them out and then wrap them up.

The only thing that I noticed in person vs the photos was the left ear is shorter than the right. I didn’t catch that in the photos and in the art both ears are the same, but the rest of Snuggle Bunny looks so amazing that I’m overlooking this minor detail.

Snuggle Bunny was just as cuddly as I had hoped, and I can’t wait for my husband to open them up on Christmas morning.

Happy Customer and Happy Budsie

Overall, I’m thrilled with my custom Budsie and how easy it was to go from artwork to final product. It’s something I would highly recommend for anyone with an artistic ability who wants to see their creations come to life. Budsies start at $149 regularly, but they are currently on sale for $129.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

