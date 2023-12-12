DC This Week Roundup – Investigations

Speed Force #2 – Jarrett Williams, Writer; Daniel Di Nicuolo, Francesco Mortarino, Artists; Andrew Dalhouse, Colorist

Ray – 8/10

Ray: This series has quite a few things going for it, as it teams some of the DCU’s most popular young heroes in a plot that’s ridiculous enough to keep things from getting as heavy as many TT runs do. Wallace West and Avery Ho are the stars, but they’re joined by Superboy and Roundhouse, with Mr. Terrific playing the reluctant chaperone. But when the villain is social media itself, even Holt might be out of his depth. Some of the team-ups between the various heroes are funnier than others, with my favorite being Conner verbally sparring with Kelex at the fortress. But the end of the first issue revealed one of our main villains, and this issue unmasks the others—and it’s as absurd as I was hoping for. Some of the funniest villains from DC history and various cartoons are united—and the craziest part is, their plan is effective enough that it could be a genuine threat for the next four issues.

Wesley Dodds: The Sandman #3 – Robert Venditti, Writer; Riley Rossmo, Artist; Ivan Plascencia, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This has been the slowest-burning of the three JSA series, which is fitting given its lead characters’ nature as an old-school detective. Since the burglary and arson at Wesley Dodds’ place, his designs for poison gas have been out in the field—and an evil duplicate Sandman now has them. As he tries to clear the name of the man fingered for the crime after his body was found in the rubble, he becomes increasingly paranoid, worrying his girlfriend and old friends. But it’s not long before he’s back in the field, hunting—and being hunted by—his mysterious doppelganger. Riley Rossmo is a great choice for the artist here, creating a real sense of tension and making the villain look genuinely intimidating. Still, the plot doesn’t advance all that much in this issue, but it does set up a great cliffhanger for next issue as Dodds literally gets a taste of his own medicine.

Waller vs. Wildstorm #4 – Spencer Ackerman/Evan Narcisse, Writers; Jesus Merino/Vicente Cifuentes, Artists; Michael Atiyeh, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This book comes out quarterly, so it’s been a pretty big gap since the last installment and the creative team sort of works that into the story. Much of this issue is recapped in news articles and takes us away from the action as Amanda Waller and Adeline Kane split the credit—and the blame—for their disastrous operation in Gamorra. And with the government breathing down their neck, they’re brought to a secret mission chaired by some of the most infamous heroes and villains of the Wildstorm Universe as the future of Checkmate is determined. In the end, this sort of feels like the majority of characters in this book were horrible people, so watching them get what they deserve in subtle ways is interesting. Ultimately, I don’t think the Wildstorm characters were as compelling as the writers wanted them to be, but Waller is always a fascinating lead, and after watching her story unfold here, it’s very easy to see how she turned into the manipulative master she is today.

