Snoop Dogg Is Going Smokeless With the Snoop Stove Limited Edition Fire Pit

Some of you may recall I recently reviewed the Solo Stove Bonfire, a smokeless fire pit that I loved, and which has become a staple of my backyard. You may have also seen a recent surprise announcement from celebrity artist Snoop Dogg. On November 16th, The Doggfather of Smoke announced to his combined 129M social media followers that he was “giving up smoke” after talking it over with friends and family. While he asked for others to respect his privacy, rumors started circulating as to why. This week, he revealed the answer:

Yes, that’s right…Snoop Dogg has teamed up with Solo Stove for a new signature line of Snoop Dogg x Solo Stove products. First out of the gate is The Snoop Stove – Bonfire 2.0 Limited Edition Bundle. Priced at$349.99, it includes a Snoop-designed fire pit, a “Going Smokeless” bucket hat, a Snoop x Solo Stove Sticker Pack, removable base plate and ash pan, Bonfire stand, and a free carrying case.

The Snoop Stove – Bonfire 2.0 Limited Edition Bundle is available right now, only at Solo Stove and while supplies last.

Additionally, Solo Stove has many Black Friday deals, which they’re calling Black FIREday deals. Many are available right now over at the Solo Stove website. Just a few of the highlights include:

Up to $100 off Fire Pits

Up to $245 off Fire Pit Bundles

Up to 10% off Mesa

$50 off Pi Prime Pizza Oven

So whether you want to go smokeless like the Doggfather, make pizzas in your backyard, or just enjoy some lovely Tiki torches, Solo Stove has you covered. Be sure to check out the Black FIREday deals right now!

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

