Review – Speed Force #1: The Next Generation

Speed Force #1 – Jarrett Williams, Writer; Daniele Di Nicuolo, Artist; Andrew Dalhouse, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: DC has a serious problem with its younger generation—and it’s best described as “too much of a good thing.” The comics have several generations of heroes sitting on top of each other, none really able to get out of the late teens/early twenties. The last Teen Titans relaunch didn’t last long, and the only title currently going is a flashback, so it’s great to see some of the underused characters get the spotlight here. This is technically a spin-off from the Flash line, but it also introduces the very fun concept that some of the teen heroes—Kid Flash, the Flash of China, Superboy, and Blue Beetle—have regular video game hangout nights. The addition of Roundhouse, one of the least-liked Teen Titans in modern memory, I won’t say too much about, but the opening pages of the group hanging out have some really fun energy. But of course, it can’t last—because superhero duties are calling.

When Avery and Wallace encounter a strange frequency, they decide to not bother Wally or the other adult heroes and instead solve it on their own—but soon discover that the threat is some of their friends. The kid speedsters, Mas y Menos—who have barely been used outside of this comic—seem to have become possessed, attacking the two leads in an almost mindless manner. After beating them, they contact Mister Terrific for help and kick of the main mystery—which features one of the most iconic villains from Teen Titans history, at least in terms of meme potential, as the main threat. Just based on that alone, I’m intrigued, and this series has a good deal of things going for it. Exciting, kinetic art by Daniele Di Nicuolo combines nicely with two likable lead characters to provide a solid foundation, and the plot is fun even if it doesn’t have a huge hook so far. I’m just glad to see these two getting to have solo adventures!

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

