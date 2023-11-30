Kickstarter Alert: EKSA S30 Open-Ear Air Conduction True Wireless Headset

There are lots of earbuds and headphones that can serve as a headset for voice communication as well as listening. While they usually work well, their main function is often producing quality sound while the quality of the performance of the microphone is not to the same level. Now there is a headset designed for communication that also offers impressive sound quality as well: the EKSA s30 open-ear air conduction true wireless headset.

What is the EKSA S30 Headset?

The S30 open-ear air conduction true wireless headset is the latest product by EKSA Telecom. The headset consists of two earpieces that fit over the top of each ear and are positioned over the ear canal rather than inside. They are currently seeking funding on Kickstarter, with pledge levels starting at $99 for the super early bird special which is 50% off of the MSRP of $199. Free shipping is included and the product is scheduled to be delivered in March 2024.

What’s in the Box?

The EKSA S30 headset include the following:

1 EKSAtelecom S30 headset

1 Charging Case

1 USB-C Charging Cable

1 EVA Storage Pouch

1 User Guide

How to Use the EKSA S30 Headset

The EKSA S30 headset fits into a hard plastic charging case. This in turn can be kept in the storage pouch which keeps everything together and protected. To turn on the headset while it is still in the charging case, press the orange charging button once. A double click will turn off the headset when in the case. The headset can also be turned on outside of the case by holding the button on each earbud for 3 seconds. Hold the buttons for 5 seconds to turn them off. When you turn them on for the first time, they automatically go into pairing mode so you can select EKSAtelecom S30 on your device to pair them. then they will automatically connect for future use.

All of the controls for the headset are right on the earbuds themselves. You can increase or decrease the volume by holding the buttons on right and left headsets respectively for 1 second. Pressing either button will pause playback. For phone calls, click the button on either earbud to answer a call, hang up a call, or cancel a call. A long press on either button will reject an incoming call. Triple clicking will redial the last number and a double click will activate or deactivate the voice assistant. The microphone on the left earbud also has a button on it. Click the button to turn the microphone on and off. Pressing and holding the button will activate or deactivate the call privacy mode.

To charge the headset, just place each earbud in its slot. A five minute charge will provide 1 hour of music listening while two hours will fully charge the headset. The headset can provide 9 hours of talking time or 16 hours of listening time at 70% volume with a single charge. The charging case can provide up to 70 hours of play time for the headset before it needs charged by connecting it to a 5V power supply with the included USB-C cable.

Why You Should Get the EKSA S30 Headset

Since this is a headset designed for talking, let’s start with the microphone. Unlike most earbuds where the microphone is right by your ear, the S30 has a microphone on a boom that extends over 2 inches away from the headset so it is closer to your mouth, but not so far that it gets in the way. It also uses EKSAtelecom;s VoicePure ENC noise cancelation technology that cancels out 99.9% of external noise so that your voice is heard clear even when you are in noise environments. The headset also uses Bluetooth 5.3 and features a range of 99 feet so you can leave your device in the vehicle or at your desk and still stay connected as you walk away for a distance. Plus the privacy mode can be easily turned on with one press of the button on the microphone.

Now for the sound. This headset can also be used for listening to music, podcasts, and other programs. It features air conduction technology so that the speakers emit the sound in a specific direction. This is important since the speaker sits outside the ear and directs the sound towards the ear canal. In fact, you can be right next to someone using the headset and hear nothing. Furthermore, the sound quality is improved through EKSAtelecom’s innovative TubeBass™ technology. Low-frequency sounds are difficult to reproduce with small speakers, so the headset uses this technology to enrich those low frequencies and enhance the bass while still keeping the mid- and high-range sounds crisp and clear.

I personally like the fit and feel of open-ear earbuds. While use in-ear earbuds at times, especially when I want active noise cancellation, they become uncomfortable after a while and I sometimes feel pressure inside my ear. The EKSA S30 has an adjustable earhook that fits over the ear like a pair of glasses and positions the speakers outside the ear. There is no contact with the inside of the ear and space is left open to let in outside noise, which can be important when using them in areas where hearing your surroundings is a safety issue. While mentioning use outdoors, the headset is also IPX5 sweat and water-resistant, so you do not need to worry about using them for work or exercise, even in the rain.

I have had the opportunity to use the EKSA S30 headset for a few weeks in different settings. When I go for walks, I like its open-ear design so I can stay aware of traffic and my surrounding environment while also listening to my music or podcasts. I frequently participate in virtual meetings. I actually have a pair of open-ear earbuds that I use for them. However, the microphone capture of my voice is not always clear. When using the S30 headset, I noticed increased clarity of capturing my voice thanks to the microphone being extended away from the ear and pointed towards my mouth. I am impressed with the EKSA S30 headset as it combines great sound quality for listening to music and programming with clear voice capture for phone calls, virtual meetings and other communication while providing a comfortable fit. I recommend this headset for those who need to be able to communicate for work or pleasure while also wanting to enjoy listening at the same time while using the same headset.

For more information or to purchase the EKSA S30 headset, check out their Kickstarter page.

Here is a video about the EKSA S30 headset.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

