Review – Hawkgirl #4: Dragon’s Wrath

Hawkgirl #4 – Jadzia Axelrod, Writer; Amancay Nahuelpan, Artist; Alex Guimaraes, Colorist

Ray: Jadzia Axelrod has done some interesting things with Hawkgirl over the course of this series, but it’s pretty clear her heart lies with Galaxy as the co-lead. The character’s friendship with Kendra has been the heart of this series, and this issue also elaborates some major details about the character’s early life on her home planet—and how Vulpecula plays into it. This parasitic demon, who preys on the wishes of desperate people and leaves them in hock to her, is one of the creepiest villains in the DCU at the moment. She’s also been involved in the lives of many of the main characters, but mostly off panel—until now. Because this issue brings her into the story in a big way, turning into a massive dragon to fight the heroines—including special guest-stars Supergirl and Steel, both of whom become part of Galaxy and Hawkgirl’s circle in this issue. It’s a great group—but they’re in for some pain.

Vulpecula takes center stage in what is definitely the best fight scene of the issue so far. This issue is much more focused than the recent Court of Owls story, thanks to a great cast of characters and some real sense of danger. That comes from the fact that Vulpecula seems to be able to shift her powers to affect different characters in different ways—spewing kryptonite fire to take out Kara, while using an electromagnetic pulse to short-out Natasha’s armor. The best part of this issue has got to be Kendra’s intense inner monologue—which becomes a dramatic outer monologue when she has a breakdown after a high-risk victory. This series is doing some impressive stuff with its treatment of the mental health of superheroes, allowing them to actually express the burdens their heroics put on them. With all that, it’s no surprise Vulpecula’s claws are in deep.

