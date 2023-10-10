Review – Danger Street #10: On the Run

Danger Street #10 – Tom King, Writer; Jorge Fornes, Artist; Dave Stewart, Colorist

Ray – 9.5/10

Ray: After last issue’s stunning spotlight issue for Codename: Assassin and Manhunter, as the two trained killers battled to the death in what turned out to be both their deaths, it’s back to business—in an almost jarring way. The two assassins do make a cameo, still next to each other lifeless atop the roof. When discovered by the Commodore and his loyal associate Jack Ryder, the sadistic boy genius wastes no time mocking the dead and turning the bloody display into his own personal playground. Knowing what we know about how they got there, it’s a disturbing spectacle and we can see clearly that Jack agrees. But he’s in too deep, and with Codename: Assassin dead, the protection of the Commodore becomes his responsibility. That becomes a very real concern when a new team of threats shows up—the Outsiders teased in this book, but these attackers are much more sad than deadly.

Those segments are the darkest, and it often seems like the good guys—such as they are—are massively outmanned. But that’s only until some unlikely alliances start forming—starting with the men the dingbats have been trying to kill since the second issue. Now that Good Looks’ body has gone missing and Warlord and Starman are reunited, the odd alliance has a better idea of what they need to do. There’s just one problem—so does Orion, and the son of Apokalips and New Genesis has no problem killing everyone who gets in his way. They’re all looking for one item—the Helmet of Fate, which happens to be in the carry-on bag of our courageous “Lady Cop.” This series is often dizzying with just how much it has going on at any given time, and it’s a testament to King’s skill as a writer that he wastes no time getting us back and hooked as this series heads to the finish line.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

