Review – Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #8 – The Final Gambit

Batman: The Adventures Continue Season Three #8 – Paul Dini/Alan Burnett, Writers; Ty Templeton, Penciller; Jacob Edgar, Inker; Monica Kubina, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: This has been one of the best surprises out of DC in recent memory, spanning about three years and three seasons as it revived the old animated series with two of the top writers from it. Not only did it capture the perfect dynamic and all the fan-favorite heroes and villains, but it brought in several major players who either weren’t used in the original series or didn’t even exist when it debuted. Red Hood, the Court of Owls, and others made a big impact, and the series (with amazing animated series-style art by Ty Templeton) has flowed as an ongoing narrative leading to this final arc. Ra’s Al Ghul is back, but he’s dying, and he wants Bruce to take over for him. He’s tempted Bruce with a seed that can supposedly end world hunger, but Poison Ivy has discovered something shocking at its core—and that sets up the final showdown deep under Gotham’s catacombs.

Naturally, Ra’s Al Ghul turning over a new leaf never passed the smell test, so it’s no surprise that he’s ultimately the main villain of this arc. What is a surprise is just how deep his plot goes, and how many characters are involved. There’s a great twist involving exactly why so many villains have disappeared, and the reveal of what’s up with the grain is darker than I expected. Harley and Ivy have a small role this issue, but they steal the show. However, maybe the biggest star here is Talia Al Ghul, who was always a more nuanced character in the animated series but actually gets to take a lead role here and face off against her father in a dramatic finish. Her bickering rivalry with Catwoman is also hilarious. This is the final issue, but the ending makes clear that the adventures will continue. Given how good this series has been, I only hope they do when the creative team is ready.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

