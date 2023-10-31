Review – Batman: Detective Comics #1076 – Four Tales of Gotham

Batman: Detective Comics #1076 – Ram V, Dan Watters, Writers; Jason Shawn Alexander, Christopher Mitten, Liam Sharp, Ram V, Artists; Dave Stewart, Trionna Farrell, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: It’s a special oversized issue with four stories this month, starting with the kick-off of Ram V’s biggest arc yet with guest art by Jason Shawn Alexander. Batman has been captured, possessed, and is now awaiting hanging by the Orghams in three days as Arzen Orgham plays twisted mind games with him. All seems lost—until a rogue agent of the Orghams contacts Catwoman, who puts aside her current disputes with Batman to put together a crew to rescue him. From there, she recruits Commissioner Gordon—who feels he owes Batman far too much to turn his back. Azrael, still far from at his best mental state, is doing his own thing but seems likely to be recruited. Renee Montoya won’t get off the fence, but seems to give Gordon a covert nod to move ahead. And then there’s Poison Ivy, who is the key to Selina’s plan. It’s a very “setting the table” main story, but it’s highly compelling as always.

Both backups are written by Watters, and the first with art by Christopher Mitten focuses on Renee Montoya as she tries to solve a particularly troubling case. A young wife and mother has found evidence that her husband is a serial killer and torturer—but he has an explanation for all the evidence, and the police have no choice but to let him go. So Renee pulls out her Question mask and does what needs to be done. This asks some thorny questions about the ethics of the dual role, but I think that’s the point. It’s a strong spotlight for the character.

Azrael takes the lead with Liam Sharp on art for the final story, and it picks up from the events of the recent Sword of Azrael mini. Azrael is teamed with Father Valley and Vengeance, the latter still struggling with her Venom addiction, as they go up against an army of zombie-like demons. This is a quick story, with some intense and gruesome action, but the main highlight here is the spectacular art by Sharp, always one of the best artists working.

Finally, Ram V closes us out solo with a story he writes and draws—and it’s been a while since we saw him share that particular talent. This story lasts only two pages, but it’s an intense read, delving deeper into the minds of one of our villains as they explain the art and perils of summoning and prepare for the end of Batman.

I don’t think this is Ram V’s best issue—there are too many things going on for it to have the focus of last issue’s brilliant done-in-one—but the train keeps rolling on an utterly fascinating run.

