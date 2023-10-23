Keep Your Pets Groomed With the AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum

If you have dogs and/or cats, you most likely have to deal with shedding and keeping your pets groomed. A visit to a professional groomer can be expensive and in-between visits, you are constantly cleaning up fur around your home. Now there is a way you can keep your pets looking great and reduce the amount of fur you need to clean up: AIRROBO’s new PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum.

What Is the AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum?

The AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum features a vacuum and hose which connect to five different tools. It is designed for adult pets with medium to long straight fur who are used to being groomed regularly. The PG100 can be used for brushing, deshedding, trimming, and cleaning pet fur. The AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum is currently available directly from AIRROBO. The suggested retail price is $149.99. However, it is currently available for only $109.99 and comes with free shipping. The product is also available from the AIRROBO store on Amazon where there is a special discounted price of $89.99 with an additional $10 off with a coupon.

Product Components and Specs

The AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum comes with the following:

PG100 pet vacuum

Flexible hose

Electric clipper with 3 guard combs

Grooming Brush

Deshedding tool

Cleaning brush

Crevice tool

Storage bag for attachments

HEPA filter and sponge

User Manual

The PG100 pet vacuum has up to 12,000 Pa of suction power with three different levels and is relatively quiet at only 50 dB. The device can vacuum away 99.9% of loose pet hair, pet dander, mites, and allergens. The flexible hose is almost 5 feet long (1.5 meters) so you can keep the vacuum at a distance from the pet you are grooming so there is less noise. The hose is magnetic at the ends so you can wrap it around the base of the vacuum motor for storage. The vacuum also has a leather handle on top for easy carrying and the attachments all fit nicely in the storage bag. The large 2.0 liter dustbin on the vacuum allows you to groom a pet without constantly having to empty it. The electric clipper comes with 3 reversible guard combs which each have two lengths: 3mm and 6mm, 9mm and 12mm, 18mm and 24mm. Therefore you can use them on various lengths of fur. The hose carries power to the clipper so you do not need to plug it in separately. Both the grooming brush and deshedding tool have moveable parts to dislodge stuck fur so it can be sucked up by the vacuum.

How to Use the AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum

The The AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum is easy to use. Plug in the vacuum to an outlet and connect the hose to the vacuum motor. Then select which attachment you would like to use and connect it to the other end of the hose. Press the power button at the rear of the vacuum motor. Then press the Min or Max buttons to increase or decrease the suction power respectively. When using the electric clipper, select the desired guard comb for the length you would like the fur to be trimmed. The clipper has a power button on the underside for turning the clipper on and off independently from the vacuum.

When using the grooming brush, use it to brush with the fur and not against it as you would normally brush your pet. As the tines of the brush begin to collect fur, press the release button and the tines retract to release the fur so the vacuum can suck up the fur. The deshedding tool also has a release button to push fur out of the tines.

In order to empty the dustbin, turn off the vacuum and just slide the dustbin out of the vacuum motor and release the latch to open the screen to dump out the fur. The smooth surface of the dustbin allows the fur to slide right out. Once the dustbin is removed, the HEPA filter and sponge filter are easily accessible. The sponge filter helps keep larger particles from getting to the HEPA filter, thus lengthening its life. The sponge filter is also water washable, and rinsing it off on a regular basis is suggested.

Why You Should Get the AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum

I have had the opportunity to try out the AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum for a couple months. We have two dogs with medium length straight fur and two with wavy hair. This product is not designed for the latter. It is designed for animals with medium to long straight fur. For this purpose, it works great. While our dogs like to be brushed, one of the two with the straight fur does not car for the sound of regular clippers and we have to distract him while grooming. The first time with used the PG100 with him, we started off with just the brush and the vacuum not on so he would get used to it. Next we turned on the vacuum and kept it away at the length of the hose so the motor noise was not right next to him. That worked fine as he got used to the noise, which is not very loud. Finally, we tried the clippers. The clippers themselves are not very loud and the sound of the suction tends to drown out the clipper sound. My daughter and I were able to trim his fur without resorting to bribes and distraction.

I have had the opportunity to review several products by AIRROBO and continue to use them in our home. My wife has even ordered several for our adult children to use in their homes. Therefore, I did have some high expectations when I received the PG100, but some reservations at the same time since we have not always liked some of the pet grooming products by other companies we have purchased in the past. However, as I unboxed the product, I found the construction to be of good quality. Once we began using it, I really liked how the grooming brush and deshed tool worked, especially the ability to clear away the fur with a press of the release and the fur all went into the dustbin without me having to pull it out of the tines and dispose of it. However, I was especially impressed when we began using the clippers. The plug in easily to the hose and clear plastic covers the top where the suction pulls the fur. I could actually see the fur being pulled into the attachment, right above the clipper blades. While the detachable combs let you select the length of the trim, the suction pulls the fur away from the pet, aligns it with the clippers, and then when cut, deposits it in the dustbin. While my wife usually does the grooming for our dogs, my daughter and I found it to be quite easy. So if we can do it, just about anyone can. My son and daughter-in-law who own a black lab want to get one to help reduce the fur shed around their apartment.

If you have dogs or cats with medium to long fur that shed, and they are used to you grooming them, then I recommend the AIRROBO PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum. Even if you just want to use it for brushing and deshedding, the ability to suck up the fur while brushing is a great feature and when done regularly, will reduce the amount of fur shed around your home. Plus once you and your pet get used to the PG100, you may want to use the clippers for trimming as well. Check out the AIRROBO page for more information and to make a purchase. The current price of $109.99 is a great deal, plus you get free shipping. However, if you take advantage of the sale and coupon at the AIRROBO store on Amazon, then your total price is only $79.99. The PG100 also makes a great gift for the pet owners in your life.

Here is a video about the PG100 Pet Grooming Vacuum.

