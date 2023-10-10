Today, just about every tool and device can be smart. While some just add a remote control or connect to another smart device such as a phone, others are truly intelligent and offer many new features that improve the device making it easier to use or more useful. I have used soldering irons since before I was a teenager. My father was an electrical engineer and even invented an electronic device. Therefore, I learned how to solder wires and circuits early on and have used a variety of these tools. Therefore, when I heard there was a smart soldering iron, the KAIWEETS KETS02 smart digital soldering iron, I had to give it a try.

What Is the KAIWEETS KETS02 Smart Digital Soldering Iron Kit?

KAIWEETS KETS02 smart digital soldering iron kit includes the intelligent electric soldering iron, a cover, six lead-free soldering iron tips, power supply, USB-C cable, and soldering iron holder. The soldering iron features an OLED display screen with adjustable brightness. The screen displays the working status, temperature settings, and various other operations which can be controlled with the two buttons to the side of the screen.

This soldering iron has a fast heating function. Once it has been turned on, it can reach working temperature in just a few seconds. Plus, the temperature of the soldering iron can be adjusted from 176℉-788℉ (80℃-420℃). This range of temperature allows the KETS02 to be used for a variety of jobs including welding and repairing electronic boards, mobile phones, tablets, and even jewelry. The kit comes with six different tips. They are easy to switch out and install. All you need to do is remove the locking nut at the base of the device, insert the desired tip, and then screw the locking nut back into place to secure the tip.

The soldering iron can be put into standby mode with the press of a button to turn off the heat. It also has a sleep function which can also be adjusted. If the soldering iron is not used, it will go into sleep mode. Users can set it between 1 to 20 minutes (20 is the default) and even set the sleep temperature. If the sleep temperature is less than the working temperature, then the temperature will drop down to the sleep setting when it goes into sleep mode. The child lock mode, when activated, prevents the soldering iron from heating up when the power is turned on unless one of the buttons is pressed three times. A handheld mode lets you switch between right and left handed use and rotates the display text accordingly.

The soldering iron comes with a 65W GaN power supply. GaN integrated circuit chips are smaller and offer faster heat dissipation while also being able to handle higher voltages than similar silicon based chips. With 65W of power, the soldering iron works at 20V. However, if you are using a power supply with a lower wattage, you can adjust the voltage setting of the soldering iron to 9V, 12V, and 15V as well. Lower voltages will help prevent lower wattage power supplies from shutting down or going into over-current protection mode. The higher the voltage, the quicker it can melt solder.

The KAIWEETS KETS02 smart digital soldering iron kit is available from the KAIWEETS website. The kit complete with power supply sells for $85.99. However, KAIWEETS has provided GeekDad readers with a code, GD15, that will save you 15%.

Why You Should Get the KAIWEETS KETS02 Smart Digital Soldering Iron Kit

When I first received the KETS02 smart soldering iron kit and opened up the box, I was impressed by the look as well as the feel. It was easy to install a tip and, as soon as I plugged it in and set a temperature, it heated up very quickly. The display showed the temperature as it increased to my setting. The shaft of the soldering iron is slender and has a silicon sleeve near the end which makes is comfortable to hold while using the device. Even though the cord is a USB-C, it is think and able to carry the power needed by the KETS02. I like that a 65W GaN power supply is included in the kit. It has both a USB-C and a USB-A outlet. You are going to want to use a power supply that can handle the voltage necessary to allow this soldering iron to perform at its maximum capability. Not only does it need the power to quickly heat up, but it also needs it to maintain a stable operating temperature. I also like both the sleep and child lock modes that are good safety features (especially since one of my first experiences with a soldering iron as a child was burning my hand).

I had the opportunity to test it out and liked the performance. While melting solder on a circuit board, it performed better than the soldering irons I usually use. It worked well for soldering wires together as well as attaching them to a circuit. In addition to my own experience, I took the KETS02 to the high school where I teach computer science classes. We have a team of students who repair all the Chromebooks for our school district. So I had them try it out. They made several of the same comments I had already mentioned. However, one said that they liked that it fit their smaller hand, that it felt like they were holding a marker, and that it felt light in their hand. Another was impressed that they could change the display since he is left-handed.

After using the KETS02 smart soldering iron myself and getting some feedback from students, I am very impressed with the functionality, features, performance, and comfort of this device. Having six different shaped tips allows users to select one that is appropriate for the job and there is no tool need to install tips. I did not know I needed an intelligent soldering iron before. However, now that I have used this one, I will not go back. If you are in need of a quality soldering iron that can perform a variety of different functions, then I recommend the KETS02 smart soldering iron by KAIWEETS.

Here is a video advertisement of the KAIWEETS KETS02 Smart Digital Soldering Iron Kit.

Disclosure: GeekDad received a sample of this item for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

