Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Merch Review

In case you haven’t heard, Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando and Universal Hollywood is the hottest Halloween ticket in the country, if not worldwide. People come from all over the world to experience the craze and chaos that the Universal team comes up with every year. This year Halloween Horror Nights brings in the strangest of merch with season four of Stranger Things being featured as one of the most popular houses. There is something for any fan this year and you can pick it all up at the Universal Orlando online store.

Here are a few of my favorite pieces from this year’s lineup at Universal Orlando.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Stranger Things Vecna Mug

Price: $25

Vecna never looked so bad as he does on this mug that is big enough to satisfy even the biggest of caffeine drinkers. This oversized mug shows off the villain of Stranger Things in all his glory with amazing detail and colors.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Stranger Things Candle

Price: $20

Inspired by Eleven’s favorite food, waffles, this paraffin and soy candle with a wooden wick smells just like breakfast. Make sure to eat before lighting because you will have a craving when the smell of waffles hits your nose.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Stranger Things Hooded Denim Jacket

Price: $90

Who doesn’t like a hooded denim jacket? With the Hellfire Club’s logo, this will keep you looking hot (and I’m not just talking about the temperature). It’s made from a mix of cotton and polyester and is machine washable.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Stranger Things Guitar Sipper

Price: $24

The star of the show has to be the Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Stranger Things Guitar Sipper. The guitar strap doubles as a lanyard to wear around your neck so you can stay hydrated all night long.

Halloween Horror Nights 2023 Stranger Things Hellfire Club Backpack

Price: $65

You will need something to help carry all your stuff, and the Hellfire Club backpack will do just the trick. It features an attached chain across the front, metal studs, and embroidered details. It’s just big enough to hold what you need (like your Fuel Rod to keep that phone charged all night), your wallet, and other bare necessities.

Not matter what you’re in to, from bags to waffles, Universal has something for you in the strangest of worlds thanks to Stranger Things. Make sure to pick up your favorite items before the Halloween season comes to an end on November 1st at the Universal Orlando online store.

