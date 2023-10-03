DC This Week Roundup – Last Shots

Peacemaker Tries Hard! #6 – Kyle Starks, Writer; Steve Pugh, Artist; Jordie Bellaire, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: It’s the conclusion of the strangest Black Label book in a long time, with Peacemaker and the elderly Red Bee facing off against Monsieur Mallah and a newly empowered Brain—who is in the body of Chemo and intends to spread toxins all over Peacemaker’s hometown for revenge. The heroes—and Peacemaker’s dog—clamber into the War Wheel for a final showdown that turns out to be much more intimate and emotional than I was expecting. Anyone who watched the TV series will definitely get the emotional punch of certain scenes before the finale, but the end of this issue is surprisingly laid back with Peacemaker finally getting the acknowledgment he deserves in some ways. There are so many characters in this comic that not all of them get neat tie-ups, but there’s at least one that I really hope we see again—the ridiculous Dancestroke, Deathstroke’s teenage clone. Just a pure blast.

The Joker: The Man Who Stopped Laughing #11 – Matthew Rosenberg, Writer; Carmine Di Giandomenico, Artist; Romulo Fajardo Jr, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: It’s the penultimate issue, and both Jokers are finally in Gotham and ready to go to war. One, the actual Clown Prince of Crime. The other, former henchman John Keyser, twisted by drugs and surgery into believing he actually is the Joker. One has a massive collection of hired supervillains, the other can barely keep a motley crew together. The problem is, this issue is such a scrum of explosions and fight scenes that it’s not easy to keep tabs on who’s who, especially since the Gotham Joker now has his trademark suit back again. The last page attempts to throw the entire concept of the series for a loop right before the end, but it doesn’t have the impact they’re hoping for. What does help to save this issue, though, is the interplay between Ravager and Manhunter, both of whom are actually compelling characters and have what the two Jokers lack—actual charisma as leads.

