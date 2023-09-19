Review – Titans #3: Cult of Blood

Titans #3 – Tom Taylor, Writer; Nicola Scott, Artist; Annette Kwok, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Of all the titles that were interrupted by Knight Terrors, no book likely had it harder than Titans. The book had just barely begun when it took two months off—and the miniseries was not written by Tom Tayor, meaning the many key cliffhangers of the first two issues were just left to hang on that cliff. When we last left off, a mysterious villain was attacking cities in a way that seemed to be framing the Titans or emulating their powers, Wally West had been murdered—but in the near future—and the Church of Blood had been taken over by a benevolent-seeming figure named Brother Eternity, who had Tempest in his thrall. As this issue kicks off the first arc once more, Nightwing and Beast Boy are investigating the shady church, and it’s not long before some cultists start pulling out knives and getting ready to sacrifice a maiden to Trigon. But all is not as it appears to be.

There are a lot of interesting little plot threads being dangled here, such as the fact that Wally is supposed to stay out of the field—because he’s going to die in the next forty-eight hours. Convincing him of that goes about as well as you’d expect, but he’s able to keep dodging death this issue. The reveal about what’s going on with Brother Eternity and the murderous cult is actually pretty clever—almost too clever, as his innocence actually makes me more suspicious of him. Tempest’s reason for joining this anti-human cult makes sense for a man from the sea, but his motivation isn’t fully delved into. This issue almost feels low-key and jokey for most of it, until the last page when it takes a very sharp side turn into horror and leaves us with a truly disturbing final visual. If Taylor has done one thing exceptionally in this run, he’s managed to keep us hooked with each and every issue.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

