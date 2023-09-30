HP Envy Inspire 7900e Series Printers — Inspire Your Creativity

The HP Envy Inspire 7900e series of printers is just the thing for the average household with basic printing needs at a professional quality output. The printer I will be covering in this review is the 7955e model.

Features of the HP Envy Inspire 7955e Printer

The HP Envy Inspire 7955e features some nice specs including:

2-sided printing

125-page input tray

800 MHz processor

Scanner bed and feeder

2.7″ color touch display

Works with the HP Smart App

3 month instant ink subscription

Special photo paper tray that holds up to 15 sheets of photo paper

Prints at 15 pages per minute (black) and 10 pages per minute (color)

HP Smart App

The HP Smart App is user-friendly from the get-go. Once you set up your printer in the app (an HP account is required), you can scan, print, order supplies, fax, copy, and more right from the home screen. You can also see how your printer is doing and if it needs any maintenance or fresh ink cartridges. If you have kids, the Printables section of the app will be a huge help for coloring pages, planners, and activity pages on demand.

What I Like

I like how quiet the printing is compared to my old Epson printer. The quality of the prints is impressive, not to mention how fast my prints come out. I appreciate the ability to print directly from my iPhone or from the HP app. The touchscreen display is large enough that I can see it without an extra pair of glasses and gives me the ability to do most things that I can also do in the app.

Setting up the printer was easy enough that I was able to hand the entire thing over to my teenage son to do for me. (After 15 years in the IT field, I’ve set up enough printers to last me a lifetime, so I had no problem letting someone else do this one.)

What I Don’t Like

The tray says that it holds 125 sheets but it doesn’t feel like it. I don’t print often, but it feels like I’m always adding paper to the printer. (Maybe my family is pulling paper from the tray for their own notes/projects.)

The footprint is a little bigger than my previous printer, but it makes up in the fact that it works a lot better.

Other than that, I really don’t have anything negative to say about it. It’s a decent printer for a home user at a price that is affordable.

Overall Thoughts

The HP Envy Inspire 7955e is my favorite printer so far that I’ve reviewed. I didn’t think I’d like going back to ink cartridges, but I like it better than the smart ink bottles. It’s easier to manage and I don’t worry about the ink getting old sitting there from not being used. For the price point of only $219.99, I honestly feel like you get a professional quality printer for the price of a home printer.

The HP Envy Inspire is available on HP’s website and on Amazon.com for $219.99.

Disclaimer: GeekDad was given a review sample.

