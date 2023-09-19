DC This Week Roundup – Skullduggery

The Vigil #5 – Ram V, Writer; Sid Kotian, Dev Pramanik, Artists; Rain Beredo, Colorist

Ray – 8.5/10

Ray: This series has always been fascinating, with some dark sci-fi elements lurking behind its Indian-based superhero/espionage tale. And at its core, not getting the same focus as its lead characters, were two mysterious figures—the Vigil’s eccentric leader, and the oddly intense small child he’s taken under his wing. For this penultimate issue, Ram V finally pulls back the curtain and reveals the formative tragedy that made this team possible—and reveals the threat coming for them. The reveal of a secret research program set during World War II, leading to an experiment that starts with shades of Fantastic Four, but eventually becomes something far closer to Event Horizon, is a great twist. However, it feels like every issue revealed a whole new story in this series, and with only one issue left to go, it’s hard to see how Ram V can tie everything up. Still, I’m very excited to see him try.

Batman: White Knight Presents Generation Joker #5 – Katana Collins, Clay McCormack, Sean Murphy, Writers; Mirka Andolfo, Artist; Alejandro Sanchez, Colorist

Ray – 7/10

Ray: As we reach the penultimate issue of this side miniseries before Sean Murphy takes the franchise over again, Gotham’s villains are in the middle of a civil war—one mostly driven by Harley Quinn and Neo-Joker, both trying to save the people they love. While Harley tries to track down her kids, the kids and Jack Napier’s digital double are held hostage. Part of the odd thing about this series is the way that pairings seem to come out of nowhere. After all, this is a world where Harley and an elderly Batman are slowly falling in love, while Ivy has fallen in love with Neo-Joker, now going by Riot. There are some surprisingly affecting scenes as a dying Ivy pleads with her lover to not turn into a monster again, but it’s undercut by a final scene that introduces a completely new element to the series that at first glance doesn’t make much sense at all. At least this last issue should be interesting.

