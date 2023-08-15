Review – Knight Terrors: Superman #2 – The Many Terrors of Supergirl

Knight Terrors: Superman #2 – Joshua Williamson, Writer; Tom Reilly, Artist; Nathan Fairbairn, Colorist

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Probably the best first issue of the Knight Terrors mini went to this series, which saw Williamson and Tom Reilly plunge Superman into a series of his own nightmares going back to his earliest days on Krypton and then preying on his fears about never being enough for Earth—or maybe, being too good at his job. But as he was pursued by Insomnia’s visions, it turned out he wasn’t alone in his dream—Supergirl was there too, pursued by her dead past selves in a fun meta twist, and she was able to break through the wall between the nightmares and create an unlikely team-up. At the same time, it was revealed that Aquaman and his family were awake in the main world and were the ones trying to wake up Superman—and the entire family seemed to be immune to this effect. This was a fascinating wrinkle to the whole story, and one that positions them as the main saving grace for humanity.

Both the Kryptonians are still stuck in their nightmares, but the difference is that now they know exactly what’s going on and who’s after them. Flashbacks to Supergirl’s first nightmares have fascinating ties to Doomsday, as well as a return of her father—always a complex relationship. Tom Reilly continues to deliver some of the best art at DC, with truly horrific depictions of zombies and other nightmares. Williamson is always someone known for deep cut continuity ties, and his use of the many members of the Aqua-family makes me wonder if he’s going to be taking over the character around the time of the next movie. But while Aquaman gets some of the best moments of the issue, Superman and Supergirl make up its emotional core. You’ve got some great scares, some great insights into the characters, and the rare Knight Terrors tie-in that may exceed the main mini.

To find reviews of all the DC issues, visit DC This Week.

GeekDad received this comic for review purposes.

Liked it? Take a second to support GeekDad and GeekMom on Patreon!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Reddit

More

WhatsApp

Pocket

Telegram

Email

Print

