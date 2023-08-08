Review – Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #2 – The Sleepless Pilot

Knight Terrors: Green Lantern #2 – Jeremy Adams, Alex Segura, Writers; Eduardo Pansica/Jordi Tarragona/Julio Ferreira, Mario “Fox” Foccillo, Artists; Luis Guerrero, Prasad Rao, Colorists

Ray – 9/10

Ray: Every writer has their own inspirations for a new run on a famous character, and only a few issues in it’s clear that Adams isn’t taking his cues on his Hal Jordan run from any of the past writers like Geoff Johns or Grant Morrison. He’s taking it directly from the tales of Pete “Maverick” Mitchel and recasting Hal as the greatest space cowboy of all time. Sometime that can feel like a bit of a rollback, but other times it feels like the character is reaching levels of energy he hasn’t had in a long time. That’s definitely the case with this issue, where Hal Jordan is faced with his worst nightmares, including the ghosts of his family and his own greater sins—and simply looks at Insomnia and says “Hell no.”

We’ve seen other heroes fight off their demons in the second issue of Knight Terrors minis before, but we’ve never quite seen one respond with as much belligerence as Hal does. As soon as he realizes he’s dreaming and that this creature is trolling him, he’s determined to hit back ten times as hard and instead winds up chasing the creations back through the maze they created him, taking them out one by one until he’s faced with the most painful of Insomnia’s visions. Despite this, as soon as he wakes up, he’s ready to jump back into action and save the day and his plane. We’ve only begun seeing Adams’ vision for this character, but right now it feels like it has the potential to be the best take on Hal since Johns.

Then there’s the Sinestro backup, which in some ways has a similar tone to the main story. Hal and Sinestro have a lot in common, including how many mistakes they’ve made. They plague Sinestro here as well, ranging from the many visions of himself as a monster to a visit by his estranged daughter Soranik—who has a bone to pick with him that feels pretty justified. By the end, Sinestro has broken the spell as well—but doesn’t come out of it a better man. Rather, he seems more ready than ever to raise some hell.

